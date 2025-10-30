India rejects OIC's claims on Kashmir – ‘no locus standi to speak on internal matters’

India has firmly dismissed the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation's recent statements on Kashmir, emphasizing that the matter is an internal issue. MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal's response highlights India's position against external interference in its sovereignty.

Written By Gulam Jeelani
Published30 Oct 2025, 03:43 PM IST
MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal addresses a press conference in New Delhi on Thursday.
MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal addresses a press conference in New Delhi on Thursday.(ANI Video Grab)

India on Thursday rejected statements made by the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) General Secretariat regarding Kashmir, saying that it doesn't have any locus standi to speak on matters which are internal to India.

Responding to a media query on the OIC statement regarding Kashmir, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said during a press briefing on Thursday, “Regarding the statement made by the OIC Secretariat, we reject those statements. They don't have any locus standi to speak on matters which are internal to India."

The General Secretariat of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation once again raised Jammu and Kashmir in its statement, as it advocated for the people's “right to self-determination”.

The OIC General Secretariat released a statement on Monday in which they reiterated "full solidarity with the people of Jammu and Kashmir in their legitimate quest for the right to self-determination".

We reject those statements. They don't have any locus standi to speak on matters which are internal to India.

"The General Secretariat, in accordance with the relevant resolutions of the Islamic Summit and the Council of Foreign Ministers, reaffirms its unwavering and full support for the people of Jammu and Kashmir in their just struggle for their fundamental human rights, including their inalienable right to self-determination. It also urges India to respect the fundamental human rights of the people of Jammu and Kashmir," the statement read.

The statement further read, "The General Secretariat also stresses the need for a final settlement of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute in accordance with relevant UN Security Council resolutions and reiterates its call on the international community to ensure the implementation of these resolutions."

(With agency inputs)

