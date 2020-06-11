NEW DELHI : India on Thursday rejected a report by a non-governmental advisory body to the US Congress that has slammed India for the state of religious freedom in the country.

“Our principled position remains that we see no locus standi for a foreign entity to pronounce on the state of our citizens’ constitutionally protected rights," Indian foreign ministry spokesman Anurag Srivastava told reporters.

The comment follows the Indian foreign ministry making public a letter by foreign minister S Jaishankar which said that New Delhi declined to give visas to teams from the US Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) which brought out the report, to visit India. The letter was made public a few hours before US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo released the 2019 International Religious Freedom Report in Washington on Wednesday.

The USCIRF has previously slammed India for the Citizenship Amendment Act that allows fastracking of citizenship for persecuted Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists and other minorities from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh but leaving out Muslims. Besides this, the report has also faulted India for its National Registry of Citizens (NRC) which seeks to establish the citizenship of people living in Assam state. Critics however have argued that the process could result in many people including Muslims being rendered stateless. India has said that the compilation of the NRC is a court mandated process.

According to Srivastava, “the report on international religious freedom …is published annually by the department of state as part of its legal requirement to the US Congress and is an internal document of the US government."

“India’s vibrant democratic traditions and practices are evident to the world. The people and government of India are proud of our country’s democratic traditions. We have a robust public discourse in India and constitutionally mandated institutions that guarantee protection of religious freedom and rule of law," he said.

