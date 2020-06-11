India rejects report by USCIRF on religious freedom in the country

The USCIRF has previously slammed India for the Citizenship Amendment Act that allows fastracking of citizenship for persecuted Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists and other minorities from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh but leaving out Muslims. Besides this, the report has also faulted India for its National Registry of Citizens (NRC) which seeks to establish the citizenship of people living in Assam state. Critics however have argued that the process could result in many people including Muslims being rendered stateless. India has said that the compilation of the NRC is a court mandated process.