India on Monday rejected the remarks made by United Nations experts on the Manipur violence and called the statement “unwarranted, presumptive and misleading." In its response, India said that the remarks made by the experts were due to the lack of understanding about the northeastern states and the steps taken by the Government of India.

India’s Permanent Mission to the United Nations Office released a statement and said, "The Permanent Mission of India completely rejects the news release as it is not only unwarranted, presumptive and misleading but also betrays a complete lack of understanding on the situation in Manipur and the steps taken by Government of India to address it."

“Indian law enforcement authorities and security forces are committed to dealing with law-and-order situations strictly by the principles of legal certainty, necessity, proportionality, and non-discrimination," it added.

The response came as a release by Special Procedure Mandate Holders (SPMH) titled ‘India: UN experts alarmed by continuing abuses in Manipur’ talked about the incidents of violence in Manipur and also made some harsh remarks about the deteriorating situation for religious and ethnic minorities in India.

“We have serious concerns about the apparent slow and inadequate response by the Government of India, including law enforcement, to stem physical and sexual violence and hate speech in Manipur," the experts said.

‘Criminalization and harassment of human rights defenders’

The experts raised concerns about the criminalization and harassment of human rights defenders and urged the Government of India to step up the relief efforts in the affected areas.

“We are appalled by the reports and images of gender-based violence targeting hundreds of women and girls of all ages, and predominantly of the Kuki ethnic minority. The alleged violence includes gang rape, parading women naked in the street, severe beatings causing death, and burning them alive or dead," the experts added.

“It is particularly concerning that the violence seems to have been preceded and incited by hateful and inflammatory speech that spread online and offline to justify the atrocities committed against the Kuki ethnic minority, particularly women, on account of their ethnicity and religious belief. We are further alarmed by the reported misuse of counterterrorism measures to legitimize acts of violence and repression against ethnic and religious minorities," they said.

“By mid-August 2023, an estimated 160 persons had reportedly been killed, mostly from the Kuki ethnic community, and over 300 injured. The conflict also reportedly resulted in tens of thousands of people from the communities being displaced, thousands of homes and hundreds of churches being burnt down, as well the destruction of farmland, loss of crops and loss of livelihood," the UN experts said.