India rejects UN expert's remark on Manipur violence: ‘Presumptive and misleading’2 min read 05 Sep 2023, 08:24 PM IST
In its response on Manipur violence, India said that the remarks made by the experts were due to the lack of understanding about the northeastern states and the steps taken by the Government of India
India on Monday rejected the remarks made by United Nations experts on the Manipur violence and called the statement “unwarranted, presumptive and misleading." In its response, India said that the remarks made by the experts were due to the lack of understanding about the northeastern states and the steps taken by the Government of India.