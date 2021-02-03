India rejects USTR finding on digital economy tax

But New Delhi does not think it is discriminatory. “If you have billions of dollars of revenue in a jurisdiction, you have to pay taxes. France and other countries have also taken similar measures," the official said. The US government’s protest stems from that country’s dominance in technology and digital services, whether Facebook, Google or Amazon, Wadhawn said. When such economic activity shifts to a more balanced mode, the same countries now opposing India’s digital economy tax would want to tax foreign entities doing business in their soil without a physical presence, he explained.