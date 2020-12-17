India rejoins US watchlist in possible boost for rupee, bonds

The RBI’s large dollar purchases have drawn attention before: India was on the Treasury’s watchlist in April 2018. And they’ve proven troublesome more recently, as last month the flood of cash caused short-term rates to collapse. Policy makers are reportedly debating the cost of accumulating such reserves and the need to diversify for better returns. Most of India’s stockpile is held in US dollars, with India’s US Treasury holdings at a record $222.4 billion.