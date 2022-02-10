India relaxes arrival rules for travellers from 82 countries. Details here

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday issued revised guidelines for international arrivals, doing away with the mandatory seven-day home quarantine for people coming from overseas and the need for them to undertake an RT-PCR test on the eighth day.

The revised Covid-19 guidelines will come into effect from Monday.

A sub-section (2 per cent of the total passengers on the flight) shall undergo random post-arrival testing at the airport on arrival. They will submit their samples and be allowed to leave the airport, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said while announcing the move on Twitter.

Instead of seven-day home quarantine as mandated earlier, all travellers will self-monitor their health for 14 days after their arrival, he said.

According to the minister, besides uploading a negative RT-PCR report (taken 72 hours prior to the journey), there would also be an option to upload certificates of the completion of full primary Covid vaccination schedule provided from countries on a reciprocal basis.

"The demarcation of 'at-risk' countries and other countries have been removed. Accordingly need for giving samples on the port of arrival and waiting till the result is obtained from countries 'at-risk' is dispensed with," Mandaviya tweeted.

The ministry provided a list of 82 such countries. These include the US, US, New Zealand, Switzerland , Australia, Hong Kong, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, Israel, Bangladesh, Iran, Nepal, Mexico and the Netherlands.

"Need for undertaking RT-PCR test on 8th day & uploading the same on Air Suvidha portal is dispensed with," Mandaviya tweeted.

Passengers found to be symptomatic during screening after arrival shall be immediately isolated and taken to a medical facility in accordance with health protocol.

If such travellers test positive, their samples should be further sent for genomic testing at INSACOG laboratory network and they will be treated/isolated in accordance with standard protocol, the guidelines state.

The contacts of passenger testing positive shall be identified and managed as per the protocol.

"Contacts of the suspect case are the co-passenger seated in the same row, three rows in front and three rows behind along with the identified cabin crew," read the statement.

International travellers arriving through seaports/land ports will also have to undergo the same protocol as above, except that the facility for online registration is not available for such passengers currently.

Children under five years of age are exempted from both pre- and post-arrival testing. However, if found symptomatic for COVID-19 on arrival or during the period of self-monitoring period, they shall undergo testing and treated as per laid down protocol, the guidelines state.

The coronavirus-related guidelines will be followed by all airlines and at all points of entry including airports, seaports and land ports.

