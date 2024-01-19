Coaching centres cannot enroll students below 16 years of age: 5 major points to know from new rules issued by Govt
India's Ministry of Education has released new guidelines for the operation of coaching centres in the country, aimed at establishing standards for regulating coaching centres to enhance student supervision and support for study programmes, competitive exams, and academics.
