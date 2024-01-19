India's Ministry of Education has released new guidelines for the operation of coaching centres in the country. The regulatory measures titled ‘Guidelines for Regulation of Coaching Center 2024’ are available at the official website of Ministry of Education in India– education.gov.in. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The released guidelines are aimed at establishing standards for regulating coaching centres to enhance student supervision and support for study programmes, competitive exams, and academics, the official statement says.

According to the standards, a 'coaching centre' is any facility run by an individual that provides coaching for study programmes, competitive tests, or academic support to students at the school, college, or university level, with a student capacity of more than 50.

The criteria include rules governing fees, study hours, penalties, and minimum area requirements for such facilities.

Registration of coaching centers Coaching centers must apply for registration with the local competent authority, adhering to specified forms, fees, and document requirements as set by the government.

It's important to note that if a coaching center has multiple branches, each branch is treated as a distinct entity, requiring separate registration applications for each.

Further, no coaching centre can enroll student below 16 years of age, or engage tutors having qualification less than graduation.

Student enrolment and Fee structure Enrollment is restricted to students above the age of 16, and admission is permitted only after the successful completion of secondary school examinations.

Tuition fees for various courses should be reasonable and just, with detailed receipts provided. A prominently displayed comprehensive prospectus must include details about courses, duration, classes, tutorials, hostel facilities, fees, exit policies, and procedures for fee refunds.

Complaint system and exit policy for students Complaint Mechanism should be in place for filing complaints against coaching centers by students, parents, or tutors/employees of the coaching center. Additionally, coaching centers can file complaints against students or parents.

The competent authority or an inquiry committee established by the government will resolve these complaints within thirty days.

For mid-course withdrawals, a pro-rata refund is required within 10 days. Any fee increases during the course, including both course fees and hostel-related charges, are strictly prohibited.

Basic infrastructure and limited study hours Coaching centers should allocate a minimum of one square meter per student in each class. Compliance with fire safety and building codes, including obtaining Fire and Building Safety Certificates, is mandatory.

Adequate electrification, ventilation, lighting, and security measures are essential. The coaching center should also be equipped with CCTV cameras, a first aid kit, and access to medical assistance.

The guidelines states that class schedules should not overlap with regular school hours to ensure consistent attendance.

Both students and tutors must have mandatory weekly offs. Class sizes should be maintained to ensure a healthy teacher-student ratio.

Penalty for violations In the event of a coaching center violating any terms or conditions of registration or general requirements, penalties will be imposed. The first offense incurs a penalty of ₹25,000, the second offense warrants a penalty of ₹1 lakh, and repeated breaches may lead to the revocation of registration.

