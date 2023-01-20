India remains bright spot amid geopolitical uncertainty: WEF Chairman4 min read . Updated: 20 Jan 2023, 02:36 PM IST
- WEF founder Klaus Schwab said that the World Economic Forum shares a 38-year history with India and looks forward to continued partnership with the country during its G20 presidency under the leadership of PM Modi
Klaus Schwab, the chairman of the World Economic Forum, said that India remains a bright spot amid global geo-economics and a prolonged geopolitical crises. “I had the pleasure of meeting the Indian ministerial delegation and many of its top business leaders," Schwab said.
