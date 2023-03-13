India remains world's top arms importer: SIPRI report2 min read . Updated: 13 Mar 2023, 10:28 PM IST
- The report said India received 30 per cent of France's arms exports during 2018-22 and France displaced the US as the second-largest supplier of arms to India after Russia
India remained the world's top arms importer, but its imports declined by 11 per cent between 2013-17 and 2018-22, according to a report released on Monday by Stockholm-based defence think-tank SIPRI.
