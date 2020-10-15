India reminds China of its redlines on sovereignty issues

At a foreign ministry briefing in New Delhi, when asked about China’s repeated remarks about not recognizing the union territory of Ladakh, spokesman Anurag Srivastava said the centrally administered regions of Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir “have been, are, and would remain an integral part of India." In what can be taken as a warning to Beijing, he said: “China has no locus standi to comment on India's internal matters. We hope that countries will not comment on India’s internal matters, as much as they expect the same of others." New Delhi has so far refrained by comments on last year’s protests in Hong Kong or allegations of human rights violations in Xinjiang province. So far, New Delhi has also been seen as sensitive to China’s concerns over Taiwan and Tibet though the Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama lives in exile in India.