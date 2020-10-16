India reminds China of its redlines on sovereignty matters

When asked about China’s repeated remarks on not recognizing the Union territory of Ladakh during a foreign ministry briefing in New Delhi, spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said the centrally administered regions of Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir “have been, are and would remain an integral part of India". In what can be taken as a warning to Beijing, he added: “China has no locus standi to comment on India’s internal matters. We hope that countries will not comment on India’s internal matters, as much as they expect the same of others."