India reopens Kartarpur Sahib corridor as covid cases decline

The 4.7-kilometer-long corridor was inaugurated on 9 November, 2019 to commemorate the 550th Parkash Gurpurb (birth anniversary) of Guru Nanak, the founder of Sikhism. It is believed that the Gurudwara Darbar Sahib is the final resting place of Guru Nanak. Tense ties between the two countries and the covid-19 pandemic have clouded the travel of Sikh pilgrims wishing to visit the shrine.