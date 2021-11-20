India on Saturday added 10,302 new cases, 11,787 recoveries and 267 deaths in the last 24 hours. Of the 267 deaths, Kerala reported 204 fatalities followed by Maharashtra (15), West Bengal (9), Tamil Nadu (13), Karnataka (4), Punjab and Odisha (3 each), Andhra Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Mizoram and Puducherry (2 each), and Assam, Gujarat, Sikkim, Rajasthan and Telangana (1 each).

India's active cases declined to 1,752 in the last 24 hours and now comprise 0.36% of the total infections. Currently, the active caseload of the country stands at 1,24,868. While the death toll has surged to 4,65,349.

The daily rise in new coronavirus infections has been below 20,000 for 43 days in a row and less than 50,000 for 146 consecutive days.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.96%. It has been less than 2 per cent for the last 47 days. The weekly positivity rate was 0.93%. It has been below two per cent for the last 57 days.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,39,09,708 while the case fatality rate was 1.35%

Yesterday, the national capital Delhi recorded 30 new Covid-19 cases, taking the total caseload to 14,15,185. The national capital has not reported Covid-related deaths for the fourth consecutive day, hence the death toll stands at 25,095. On the other hand, Maharashtra reported 90k6 new coronavirus cases and 15 fresh fatalities in a day. Kerala reported 5,754 new Covid-19 cases, taking the overall caseload to 50,89,849.

India has continued to experience a decline in coronavirus cases for past two months. This could be because of the speed of the Covid-19 vaccination drive. Yesterday, India administered 46,31,286 doses of vaccines. Overall, 115.73 crore people have been administered with Covid-19 vaccine doses. Of which, 76,19,14,946 have received the first shot of the vaccine, and 39,54,09,975 have got the second dose.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.