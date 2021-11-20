India reports 10,302 Covid cases, 267 deaths; Kerala accounts for 204 fatalities

India has continued to experience a decline in coronavirus cases for past two months. This could be because of the speed of the Covid-19 vaccination drive. Yesterday, India administered 46,31,286 doses of vaccines. Overall, 115.73 crore people have been administered with Covid-19 vaccine doses. Of which, 76,19,14,946 have received the first shot of the vaccine, and 39,54,09,975 have got the second dose.