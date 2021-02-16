India reported 56 new Covid cases per 10 lakh population for 7 days, total vaccination inching towards 9 million: Govt2 min read . Updated: 16 Feb 2021, 04:53 PM IST
- The number of vaccine doses administered until Tuesday evening stood at 87,40,595
- Kerala and Maharashtra, with 61,550 and 37,383 active cases respectively, account for 72% of the total active cases in the country
With a consistent decline in new infections, India has recorded only 56 new Covid-19 cases per 10 lakh population, the Union health ministry said on Tuesday,
The country saw 9,121 fresh coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours. The cumulative positivity rate stands at 5.27%.
Average daily Covid-19 deaths reported last week was 93 in the country.
In addition to this, the active caseload in the country dropped to 1,36,872 on Tuesday. The present active caseload consists of just 1.25% of the total positive cases.
India vaccination update
The number of vaccine doses administered until Tuesday evening stood at 87,40,595, the union health ministry said.
Among these, the number of healthcare workers is 62,82,646 while frontline workers who have been vaccinated stand at 24,57,949.
"Rajasthan, Sikkim, Jharkhand, Mizoram, Kerala, Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, Himachal Pradesh, Tripura and Bihar. Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Lakshwadeep, Tripura administered the first doses of vaccine to more than 70% of the registered healthcare workers," the ministry said.
"Ladakh, Jharkhand, Assam, Uttar Pradesh, Telangana, Tripura, Gujarat and Goa have administered the second dose to more than 60% of the eligible healthcare workers," it added.
Goa has given the second shot of vaccination to 100% of the eligible population so far.
According to the health ministry, the eligible population are those healthcare workers who got the first dose of the vaccine of 16,17 and 18 January.
New variants in India
The director-general of the Indian Council of Medical Research Balram Bhargava said that India has seen 187 cases of UK variant so far.
"All confirmed cases are quarantined and treated. Their contacts have been isolated and tested. Neutralisation potential with UK variant of the virus is there with the vaccine that we have," said Bhargava.
About the South African strain of Covid-19, Bhargava said that India has detected four cases of the variant so far. "All travellers and their contacts were tested and quarantined."
"ICMR-NIV is attempting to isolate and culture the South African variant of SARS-CoV-2," he added.
A case of Brazil variant of SAS-CoV-2 was detected in the country in the first week of February. "Virus strain successfully isolated and cultured at ICMR-NIV-Pune. Experiments to assess vaccine effectiveness are underway. South African and Brazilian variants are different from the UK variant," said Bhargava.
