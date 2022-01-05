The Centre on Wednesday said India has reported more than 6.3 times increase in COVID cases in the last 8 days. A sharp increase is seen in the positivity rate from 0.79% on 29 December 2021 to 5.03% on 5 January. It further pointed out 7 states including Maharashtra and Delhi as ‘states of concern’.

While addressing a press conference regarding the COVID-19 situation in the country, the officials said, The States of concern are Maharashtra, West Bengal, Delhi, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Jharkhand, Gujarat where there has been a rise in cases. 28 districts in the country are reporting more than 10% weekly positivity

25.2 lakh cases were recorded globally on 4th January, the highest ever since the onset of the pandemic. Approx 65% of cases in the week ending 4th Jan were reported from the USA, UK, France, Italy & Spain, it further noted adding, “108 Omicron-related deaths reported globally so far."

Dr Balram Bhargava, DG-ICMR, pointed out that Omicron is the predominant circulating strain in the cities in the country, and mass gatherings to be avoided to lower the speed of this spread.

Speaking on precautionary doses, Dr VK Paul, Member-Health, NITI Aayog, updated that theprecautionary COVID-19 vaccine dose will be the same vaccine as has been given previously.

“Those who've received Covaxin will receive Covaxin, those who've received primary two doses of Covishield will receive Covishield."

(With inputs from agencies)

