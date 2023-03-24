India reports 1,249 new covid-19 cases in last 24 hours2 min read . Updated: 24 Mar 2023, 01:51 PM IST
Covid cases have been increasing across the country with Karnataka reporting 613 active cases while Kerala has 2,090 active cases
New Delhi: India reported 1,249 new covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours with daily positivity rate at 1.19%, the union health ministry said on Friday. The country has recorded more than 44.8 million covid cases and 530,818 deaths so far.
