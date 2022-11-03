India reports 1,321 new covid cases1 min read . Updated: 03 Nov 2022, 11:49 AM IST
Under the covid vaccination drive, more than 219.67 crore vaccine doses have been administered to the people across the country so far.
NEW DELHI: India reported 1,321 fresh covid infections in the last 24 hours, the health ministry data said on Thursday. Active cases stood at 16,098, pushing the tally of reported cases since the pandemic hit in early 2020 at more than 4.46 crore. Death toll stands at 530,416.