NEW DELHI: India reported 1,321 fresh covid infections in the last 24 hours, the health ministry data said on Thursday. Active cases stood at 16,098, pushing the tally of reported cases since the pandemic hit in early 2020 at more than 4.46 crore. Death toll stands at 530,416.

While Assam has 2558 active cases, Gujarat has 423 active cases. Karnataka has 2,173, Kerala 3,116, Maharashtra has 1,658 active cases, Odisha 264, Rajasthan 361 cases, Tamil Nadu has 1,395 active cases, Uttar Pradesh 309 and West Bengal has 527 active cases.

More than 1,64,629 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

Under the covid vaccination drive, more than 219.67 crore vaccine doses have been administered to the people across the country so far.

Meanwhile, states have been asked to continue monitoring incoming international travelers, undertake constant genome sequencing and step-up vaccination.