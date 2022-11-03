Home / News / India /  India reports 1,321 new covid cases

NEW DELHI: India reported 1,321 fresh covid infections in the last 24 hours, the health ministry data said on Thursday. Active cases stood at 16,098, pushing the tally of reported cases since the pandemic hit in early 2020 at more than 4.46 crore. Death toll stands at 530,416.

While Assam has 2558 active cases, Gujarat has 423 active cases. Karnataka has 2,173, Kerala 3,116, Maharashtra has 1,658 active cases, Odisha 264, Rajasthan 361 cases, Tamil Nadu has 1,395 active cases, Uttar Pradesh 309 and West Bengal has 527 active cases.

More than 1,64,629 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

Under the covid vaccination drive, more than 219.67 crore vaccine doses have been administered to the people across the country so far.

Meanwhile, states have been asked to continue monitoring incoming international travelers, undertake constant genome sequencing and step-up vaccination.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Priyanka Sharma

Priyanka Shamra is a health and pharma journalist with nearly nine years of field reporting experience. She is a special correspondent with Mint. Her beat includes covering the Ministry of Health and Department of Pharmaceuticals. She also covers the Ministry of Women and Child Development and the Department of Biotechnology.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
OPEN IN APP

Recommended For You

Trending Stocks

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout