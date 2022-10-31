India reports 1,326 Covid infections; active cases further decline

India has reported 1,326 new Covid cases in the last 24 hours, according to Union Health Ministry data on Monday. This slight decline in cases comes a day after India reported 1,604 cases yesterday.
India has reported 1,326 new Covid cases in the last 24 hours, according to Union Health Ministry data on Monday. This slight decline in cases comes a day after India reported 1,604 cases yesterday.
With this, the country’s active caseload has also declined to 17,912 from the earlier 18,317.
With this, the country’s active caseload has also declined to 17,912 from the earlier 18,317.
A decrease of 405 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.
A decrease of 405 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.
Active cases now comprise 0.04 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate has increased to 98.78 per cent, the health ministry said.
Active cases now comprise 0.04 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate has increased to 98.78 per cent, the health ministry said.
The death toll climbed to 5,29,024 with eight fatalities which includes five deaths reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.
The death toll climbed to 5,29,024 with eight fatalities which includes five deaths reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.
The daily positivity rate has been reported at 1.59 percent while the weekly positivity rate is 1.08 percent. In the last 24 hours, more than 1,723 patients recovered from the infection. Since the onset of the pandemic, more than 4,41,06,656 people have recovered from the disease.
The daily positivity rate has been reported at 1.59 percent while the weekly positivity rate is 1.08 percent. In the last 24 hours, more than 1,723 patients recovered from the infection. Since the onset of the pandemic, more than 4,41,06,656 people have recovered from the disease.
The country has conducted over 90.09 crore Covid tests till date whereas 83,167 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.
The country has conducted over 90.09 crore Covid tests till date whereas 83,167 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.
Under the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive, 219.63 crore vaccine doses have been administered to people across the country so far.
Under the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive, 219.63 crore vaccine doses have been administered to people across the country so far.
India's Covid-19 infection tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5, 50 lakh on September 16, 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and the one-crore mark on December 19.
India's Covid-19 infection tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5, 50 lakh on September 16, 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and the one-crore mark on December 19.
The country crossed the grim milestones of two crore Covid-19 cases on May 4, three crore on June 23 last year and four crore on January 25 this year. Three deaths were reported in a span of 24 hours with one each from Maharashtra, Mizoram and Uttar Pradesh.
The country crossed the grim milestones of two crore Covid-19 cases on May 4, three crore on June 23 last year and four crore on January 25 this year. Three deaths were reported in a span of 24 hours with one each from Maharashtra, Mizoram and Uttar Pradesh.
Catch all the Business News
, Market News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.