India reports 1,573 new covid cases in a day1 min read . Updated: 28 Mar 2023, 12:51 PM IST
Scientists said people in India have developed hybrid immunity, therefore the present covid-19 variant will not lead to hospitlaistaion and severity
New Delhi: India reported 1,573 new covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours with daily positivity rate at 1.30%, the union health ministry said on Tuesday. The country has recorded more than 44.8 million covid cases, and over 530,841 deaths so far.
