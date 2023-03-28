India reports 1,573 new covid cases in a day

Scientists said that XBB.1.16 is the covid-19 variant responsible for the present surge in covid cases. However, scientists said people in India have developed hybrid immunity due to vaccination and natural infection, therefore, the present covid-19 variant will not lead to hospitlaistaion and severity as it is mild in nature. The government though has suggested people to wear masks in crowded places and complete their vaccination doses if not done yet.

