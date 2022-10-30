New Delhi : India reported 1,604 new covid cases in the last 24 hours, as per the Union health ministry. The country’s active caseload has declined to 18,317 taking the total tally of covid cases to 44.6 million and 529,016 deaths so far.

While Assam has reported 2,613 active caseload, Gujarat has contributed 414 active cases. Karnataka has reported 1,982 active cases while Kerala has 3,384 active cases. Maharashtra has 1,532 active cases, Odisha 302 cases, Rajasthan with 275 cases, Tamil Nadu has 1,898 active cases; Uttar Pradesh 297 and West Bengal has 869 active cases so far.

The daily positivity rate has been reported at 1.02 % while the weekly positivity rate is 1.08%.

In the last 24 hours, more than 2,801 patients recovered from covid. Since the onset of covid more than 44,104,933 people have recovered from covid.

The country has conducted over 900.8 million covid tests till date whereas 1,57,218 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

Under the covid vaccination drive, more than 2,196.3 million vaccine doses have been administered to the people across the country so far.

Meanwhile, the Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan has directed states/UTs to do surveillance of incoming international travellers as a part of revised surveillance strategy in context of covid-19.

Besides this, they have as directed all states/UTs to continue monitoring lnfluenza-like illness (lLl) & SARI cases in all hospitals on a regular basis and constant genome sequencing. The states have also been asked continue with vaccination of all eligible people.