India reports 1,604 covid cases in a day1 min read . Updated: 30 Oct 2022, 11:52 AM IST
New Delhi : India reported 1,604 new covid cases in the last 24 hours, as per the Union health ministry. The country’s active caseload has declined to 18,317 taking the total tally of covid cases to 44.6 million and 529,016 deaths so far.