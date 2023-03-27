India reports 1,805 new covid cases in a day

India reports 1,805 new covid cases in a day1 min read . 10:48 AM IST
New Delhi: India reported 1,805 new covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours with daily positivity rate at 3.19%, the union health ministry said on Monday. The country has logged more than 44.8 million covid cases, and over 530,837 deaths so far.
Covid cases are increasing across the country with Karnataka reporting 792 active cases and Kerala 2,471 active cases. Maharashtra has 2,117 active cases, Gujarat with 1,697 cases, Delhi has recorded 528 cases, Tamil Nadu has 608 active cases; and Himachal Pradesh 415 cases so far.
Scientists said that XBB.1.16 was the covid-19 variant responsible for present surge in covid cases. However, they said that people in India have developed hybrid immunity due to vaccination and natural infection. Therefore, the present covid-19 variant will not be able to cause hospitlaistaion and severity as it is mild in nature. Government though has suggested people wear masks in crowded places and complete their vaccination doses if not done yet.
Active cases in India have climbed to 10,300. Around 4,41,64,815 people have recovered from the infection with the current recovery rate touching 98.79%.
The union health ministry has directed the states/UT governments to follow a risk assessment-based approach to prevent and contain the infection. The health ministry has advised state governments to examine the situation of covid-19 at micro level (district &sub-districts) and maintain focus on implementation of necessary measures for prompt and effective management of covid-19 duly ensuring effective compliance.
“The five-fold strategy, i.e., Test-Track Treat-Vaccination should be followed with continued focus on adequate &proactive testing as per guidelines, monitoring new and emerging clusters of new Covid-19 cases along with monitoring the trend of Influenza-like illness (ILI) & SARI cases in all health facilities or through dedicated fever clinics on a regular basis for detecting early warning signals of the spread of infection," the health ministry stated as there are few states which are reporting higher number of cases indicating possible localized spread of infection.
The country has conducted over 56,551 tests in the last 24 hours taking the total trajectory of covid testing to 92.10 crore so far.
Under the covid vaccination drive, more than 220.65 crore doses have been administered to people across the country so far. In the last 24 hours, around 1,743 vaccine doses have been administered.
