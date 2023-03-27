India reports 1,805 new covid cases in a day

Scientists said that XBB.1.16 was the covid-19 variant responsible for present surge in covid cases. However, they said that people in India have developed hybrid immunity due to vaccination and natural infection. Therefore, the present covid-19 variant will not be able to cause hospitlaistaion and severity as it is mild in nature. Government though has suggested people wear masks in crowded places and complete their vaccination doses if not done yet.

