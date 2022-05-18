India reports 1,829 Covid cases, 33 deaths in a day; caseload surges to 4.31 cr

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
India Covid-19 updates: A total of 33 deaths were reported due to Covid in the past 24 hours while 2,549 people have recovered from the respiratory infection
With 1,829 cases, India's Covid-19 caseload has surged to 43,127,199, according to the data by the Union Ministry of Health.
So far 5,24,293 people have died due to Covid in the country while 4.25 crore has been recuperated. There was a decline of 753 active cases in a day. Currently, India has 15,647 active caseloads, which is 0.04% of the total caseload.
The fatality rate accounts for 1.22% and the recovery rate 98.75% respectively.
Delhi and Maharashtra account for the most number of daily Covid caseloads as per the health ministry's data. Delhi on Tuesday recorded 393 fresh Covid-19 cases while Maharashtra added 266 cases of infection in a day. While other states and union territories have registered less than 50 cases.
The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.42% and the weekly positivity rate at 0.57%, according to the ministry. India conducted 4,34,962 tests yesterday. So far, 84.49 crore Covid tests since 2020.
India's Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.
The country crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23 last year.
India's Covid vaccination count has increased to 191.67 crore to date. As per the ministry's data, 100.67 crore people have taken the first dose of Covid vaccine while 87.80 crore have been fully vaccinated. As many as 3.14 crore people have taken precautionary doses so far.
