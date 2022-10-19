India reports 1,946 fresh covid cases in last 24 hour1 min read . Updated: 19 Oct 2022, 02:33 PM IST
The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.75%, while the weekly positivity rate was 1.01%, the health ministry said
New Delhi: India reported 1,946 new covid cases in the last 24 hours, according to the union health ministry on Wednesday. The active caseload currently stands at 25,968.