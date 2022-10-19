Home / News / India /  India reports 1,946 fresh covid cases in last 24 hour

New Delhi: India reported 1,946 new covid cases in the last 24 hours, according to the union health ministry on Wednesday. The active caseload currently stands at 25,968.

The death toll climbed to 5,28,923 with ten fatalities in a day, which include six deaths reconciled by Kerala.

The national recovery rate has climbed to 98.76% as 2,417 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, the ministry data said.

There has been a decrease of 481 cases in the active caseload in 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.75%, while the weekly positivity rate was 1.01%, the health ministry said.

India conducted 2,60,806 covid tests in the last 24 hours, taking the tally of cumulative tests to 89,91,87,693.

According to the ministry, 219.41 crore doses of vaccines have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive.

