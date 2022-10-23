India reports 1,994 new covid cases in a day

India reports 1,994 new covid cases in a day1 min read . 01:34 PM IST
- The daily positivity rate has been reported at 1.24%, while the weekly positivity rate is 0.99%
- In the last 24 hours, more than 2,601 patients recovered from covid
New Delhi: India has reported 1,994 new covid cases in the last 24 hours, the union health ministry said on Sunday. The number of active cases in the country has reached 23,432, taking the tally of covid cases to more than 4.46 crore. The total deaths have reached 5,28,916 in the last two years.
New Delhi: India has reported 1,994 new covid cases in the last 24 hours, the union health ministry said on Sunday. The number of active cases in the country has reached 23,432, taking the tally of covid cases to more than 4.46 crore. The total deaths have reached 5,28,916 in the last two years.
The daily positivity rate has been reported at 1.24%, while the weekly positivity rate is 0.99%.
The daily positivity rate has been reported at 1.24%, while the weekly positivity rate is 0.99%.
In the last 24 hours, more than 2,601 patients recovered from covid. Since the onset of the pandemic, over 4,40,90,349 people have recovered from covid.
In the last 24 hours, more than 2,601 patients recovered from covid. Since the onset of the pandemic, over 4,40,90,349 people have recovered from covid.
The country has conducted over 90 crore covid tests till date whereas 1,61,290 tests were conducted over the past 24 hours.
The country has conducted over 90 crore covid tests till date whereas 1,61,290 tests were conducted over the past 24 hours.
Under the covid vaccination drive, more than 2,19,55 crore vaccine doses have been administered across the country so far.
Under the covid vaccination drive, more than 2,19,55 crore vaccine doses have been administered across the country so far.
Meanwhile, the union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan has directed states/UTs to undertake surveillance of the incoming international travellers as a part of the revised surveillance strategy in the context of covid-19.
Meanwhile, the union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan has directed states/UTs to undertake surveillance of the incoming international travellers as a part of the revised surveillance strategy in the context of covid-19.
The states and UTs have also been directed to continue monitoring lnfluenza-like illness (lLl) and SARI cases in hospitals on a regular basis, besides undertaking constant genome sequencing. The states have also been asked to continue vaccinating all eligible people.
The states and UTs have also been directed to continue monitoring lnfluenza-like illness (lLl) and SARI cases in hospitals on a regular basis, besides undertaking constant genome sequencing. The states have also been asked to continue vaccinating all eligible people.