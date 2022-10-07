Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / News / India /  India reports 1,997 fresh covid cases in last 24 hours; active caseload at 30,362

India reports 1,997 fresh covid cases in last 24 hours; active caseload at 30,362

India’s active caseload has declined to 30,362. (Photo: Hindustan Times)
1 min read . 12:26 PM ISTPriyanka Sharma

States have been asked to continue monitoring incoming international travelers, undertake constant genome sequencing and step-up vaccination.

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

NEW DELHI: India reported 1,997 new covid cases in the last 24 hours, the Union health ministry said in an update on Friday, pulling down active caseload to 30,362. Total reported cases stand at 4.45 crore, with at 528,754.

The daily positivity rate has been reported at 0.94%, while weekly positivity rate at 1.34%.

In the last 24 hours, more than 3,908 people have recovered from covid.Total recoveries till date stand at 4,40,47,344. The country has conducted over 89.64 crore covid tests till date and 2,13,123 were done in the last 24 hours.

Under the covid vaccination drive, more than 218.88 crore vaccine doses have been administered to the people across the country so far.

States have been asked to continue monitoring incoming international travelers, undertake constant genome sequencing and step-up vaccination.

