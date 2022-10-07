India reports 1,997 fresh covid cases in last 24 hours; active caseload at 30,362

India reports 1,997 fresh covid cases in last 24 hours; active caseload at 30,3621 min read . 12:26 PM IST
States have been asked to continue monitoring incoming international travelers, undertake constant genome sequencing and step-up vaccination.
States have been asked to continue monitoring incoming international travelers, undertake constant genome sequencing and step-up vaccination.
NEW DELHI: India reported 1,997 new covid cases in the last 24 hours, the Union health ministry said in an update on Friday, pulling down active caseload to 30,362. Total reported cases stand at 4.45 crore, with at 528,754.
NEW DELHI: India reported 1,997 new covid cases in the last 24 hours, the Union health ministry said in an update on Friday, pulling down active caseload to 30,362. Total reported cases stand at 4.45 crore, with at 528,754.
The daily positivity rate has been reported at 0.94%, while weekly positivity rate at 1.34%.
The daily positivity rate has been reported at 0.94%, while weekly positivity rate at 1.34%.
In the last 24 hours, more than 3,908 people have recovered from covid.Total recoveries till date stand at 4,40,47,344. The country has conducted over 89.64 crore covid tests till date and 2,13,123 were done in the last 24 hours.
In the last 24 hours, more than 3,908 people have recovered from covid.Total recoveries till date stand at 4,40,47,344. The country has conducted over 89.64 crore covid tests till date and 2,13,123 were done in the last 24 hours.
Under the covid vaccination drive, more than 218.88 crore vaccine doses have been administered to the people across the country so far.
Under the covid vaccination drive, more than 218.88 crore vaccine doses have been administered to the people across the country so far.
States have been asked to continue monitoring incoming international travelers, undertake constant genome sequencing and step-up vaccination.
States have been asked to continue monitoring incoming international travelers, undertake constant genome sequencing and step-up vaccination.