Covid-19: India records over 10,000 fresh cases, 19 deaths2 min read . Updated: 13 Apr 2023, 12:22 PM IST
According to epidemiologists, covid cases have been doubling every four to five days. Scientists have said that the XBB.1.16 variant of coronavirus is responsible for the current surge. But in a relief, the infection is supposed to be milder in nature
New Delhi: India reported 10,158 fresh coronavirus infections and 19 deaths in the past 24 hours, the health ministry said in an update on Thursday. Active cases are now at 44,998, with positivity rate at 4.42%. Total reported cases stand at 44.9 million and death toll at 531,035.
