India on Wednesday reported 15% higher Covid-19 cases compared with yesterday's cases. According to the data by the Union ministry of health, India reported 10,197 new coronavirus cases, while yesterday it had logged 8,865 cases. The daily rise in new coronavirus infections has been below 20,000 for 40 straight days and less than 50,000 daily new cases have been reported for 143 consecutive days now.

Besides, the daily deaths also saw a surge on Wednesday, A total of 301 deaths due to Covid-19 infection was reported in 24 hours. Yesterday, the country reported 197 new fatalities.

The active caseload decline to 1,28,55--the lowest in 527 days. India's cumulative case count has jumped to 34.5 million. Of which, 3,38,73,890 have recovered from the infection. The death toll due to Covid-19 stands at 4,64,153.

Kerala recorded 5,516 Covid cases and 210 deaths in 24 hours. Currently, the southern state accounts for the most number of active Covid cases and deaths.

Delhi reported 44 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours taking the count of active cases in the national capital to 357. As per the bulletin issued by the Health Department of Delhi, no deaths were reported in the national capital in the last 24 hours. The city has recorded four deaths due to the infection in November so far. Four people had succumbed to the viral disease in October and five in September.

Maharashtra reported 886 coronavirus positive cases and 34 fatalities, taking the tally in the state to 66,25,872 and the toll to 1,40,636 on Tuesday. The state had, on Monday, reported 686 Covid-19 cases and 19 deaths. Mumbai city reported the highest 213 new infections, followed by Pune city with 96 new cases.

According to the health ministry, India's daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.82%. It has been less than 2% for the last 44 days. Whereas the weekly positivity rate was also recorded at 0.96%. It has been below 2% for the last 54 days, according to the ministry.

The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide coronavirus vaccination drive have exceeded 113.68 crore.

With the decline in the Covid-19 case in the country, the aviation ministry has allowed airlines to serve meals on all domestic flights. Besides, the Centre has resumed magazine and newspapers on domestic flights.

Earlier, the carriers had not been allowed to serve meals in flights, which have a duration of fewer than two hours, since April 15 due to the pandemic.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!