With 10,488 new cases, 12,329 recoveries and 313 deaths, India's Covid-19 caseload has increased to 3,45,10,413, according to the data by the Union ministry of health. The active cases in the last 24 hours declined to 2,154, pushing the overall cases to 1,22,714. The death toll has surged to 4,65,662 which is 1.35% of the total caseload.

Among the 313 Covid-related deaths, Kerala accounted for 248 fatalities, followed by Maharashtra (15), Tamil Nadu and West Bengal (12 each), Karnataka and Assam (5 each), Punjab (4), Jammu and Kashmir, and Odisha (2 each), and Andhra Pradesh, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Manipur, Mizoram, and Telangana (one each), respectively.

The daily rise in new coronavirus infections has been below 20,000 for 44 days in a row and less than 50,000 for 147 consecutive days.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.98%. It has been less than 2% for the last 48 days. The weekly positivity rate was 0.94%. It has been below 2% for the last 58 days.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,39,22,037 which is 98.30%--highest since March 2020 when the pandemic began in the country.

India's Covid-19 vaccination coverage has crossed the 116-crore mark (116,42,50,214) with more than 60 lakh (60,25,558) vaccine doses administered on Saturday. Of the total vaccine doses, 76,41,06,155 have been administered with first dose while 40,01,44,059 have received both the shots.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.