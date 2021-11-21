With 10,488 new cases, 12,329 recoveries and 313 deaths, India's Covid-19 caseload has increased to 3,45,10,413, according to the data by the Union ministry of health. The active cases in the last 24 hours declined to 2,154, pushing the overall cases to 1,22,714. The death toll has surged to 4,65,662 which is 1.35% of the total caseload.

