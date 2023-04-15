Covid: India reports more than 10K fresh cases for second day in a row1 min read . Updated: 15 Apr 2023, 10:48 AM IST
The Union health ministry has directed states and union territories to follow a risk assessment-based approach to prevent and contain the infection
New Delhi: India reported 10,753 new coronavirus infections over the last 24 hours, pushing up the active case tally to 53,720, the Union health ministry said in an update on Saturday. Positivity rate stands at 6.78%, with total reported cases so far at 44.9 million and death toll at 531,091.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×