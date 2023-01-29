India reports 109 new Covid-19 cases, 1 death in last 24 hours1 min read . Updated: 29 Jan 2023, 12:21 PM IST
India recorded 109 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday taking the tally of active cases to 1,842
India reported 109 new COVID-19 cases and one new death while the active cases in the country stood at 1,842. Meanwhile, the total number of covid infections in the country reached the 4.46 crore mark and the total death due to the disease reached the 5,30,740 mark.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×