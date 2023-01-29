Home / News / India /  India reports 109 new Covid-19 cases, 1 death in last 24 hours
India reported 109 new COVID-19 cases and one new death while the active cases in the country stood at 1,842. Meanwhile, the total number of covid infections in the country reached the 4.46 crore mark and the total death due to the disease reached the 5,30,740 mark. 

As per data released by the Union Health Ministry, the daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.07 percent while the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 0.08 percent while the active covid cases are just 0.01 percent of the total number of infections. 

One death due to the infection was reported in Gujarat and the fatality rate in the country was reported at 1.19 percent. 

Recovery rate from the disease has increased to 98.81 percent and the total number of people who have recovered from the disease stood at 4,41,50,057. 

Under the vaccination drive around 220.4 crore people have been vaccinated against the virus. 

On January 28, India had reported 93 coronavirus cases, 54 lower than a day earlier while a 0.07 percent daily positivity rate was reported. In terms of cities, Mumbai which had seen no new covid cases for 2 days reported 3 new infections taking the city's total tally to 11,55,245 and the number of active cases to 14. Additionally, Mumbai reported a recovery rate of 98.3 percent while thedoubling rate of cases was 4,54,916 days.

India had crossed the grim mark of 4 crore infections in on January 25 this year.

