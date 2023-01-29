India reports 109 new Covid-19 cases, 1 death in last 24 hours

On January 28, India had reported 93 coronavirus cases, 54 lower than a day earlier while a 0.07 percent daily positivity rate was reported. In terms of cities, Mumbai which had seen no new covid cases for 2 days reported 3 new infections taking the city's total tally to 11,55,245 and the number of active cases to 14. Additionally, Mumbai reported a recovery rate of 98.3 percent while thedoubling rate of cases was 4,54,916 days.

