New Delhi: India has reported 109 new covid cases and two deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the data released by the union health ministry Sunday. The total number of covid cases, since the onset of covid pandemic, have reached about 4.47 crore, with 530,740 covid-related deaths so far.

At present, Karnataka has 181 active cases, while Kerala has 1,184 active cases, Maharashtra 80 active cases, Odisha 82 cases, Rajasthan 4 cases, Tamil Nadu has 49 active cases, Uttar Pradesh 10 and West Bengal has 54 active cases.

The country has conducted over 1,48,464 tests in the last 24 hours taking the total trajectory of covid testing to 91.53 crore so far.

Under the covid vaccination drive, more than 220.4 crore vaccine doses have been administered to the people across the country. In the last 24 hours, around 2,11,833 vaccine doses were administered.

Meanwhile, INSACOG under the supervision of Department of Biotechnology (DBT) is keeping a close watch on the covid situation in the country and continue to do constant genome sequencing to track any new variant.

Besides, surveillance at the hospital level is also going on to monitor lnfluenza-like illness (lLl) & SARI cases.

Government officials have warned that the next 40 days would be crucial in determining the possibility of a resurgence of covid-19 cases in India as they urged people to follow safety protocols and complete their vaccination doses.

With large number of covid cases being reported in China and other countries, the central government has tightened covid preparedness measures urging people to take their vaccination doses and follow covid-19 preventive measures.

The government is also planning to mandate RT-PCR testing for people returning from China, Hong Kong, Japan, Singapore, Thailand and South Korea, the officials said.

The government may make mandatory filling up of ‘Air Suvidha’ forms for travellers from six countries under which 72-hour prior RT-PCR testing would be made compulsory from the coming week.