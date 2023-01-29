India reports 109 new covid cases in a day2 min read . Updated: 29 Jan 2023, 04:17 PM IST
- In the last 24 hours, around 2,11,833 vaccine doses were administered
New Delhi: India has reported 109 new covid cases and two deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the data released by the union health ministry Sunday. The total number of covid cases, since the onset of covid pandemic, have reached about 4.47 crore, with 530,740 covid-related deaths so far.
