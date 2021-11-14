The active caseload for Covid-19, as of today, stands at 1,35,918 in the country, lowest in 522 days, i.e. over 17 months, the union health ministry said on Sunday. Active cases account for less than 1% of total cases, currently at 0.39%, lowest since March 2020, the health ministry also said.

As many as 11,271 COVID-19 cases have been reported in India in the last 24 hours taking the total tally to 3,44,37,307, the Union Health Ministry said on Sunday. The daily rise in new COVID infections has been below 20,000 for 37 straight days and less than 50,000 daily for 140 consecutive days now.

Meanwhile, with 285 deaths recorded in the same time span, the death toll reached 4,63,530. Also a total of 11,376 discharges were logged taking the total to 3,38,37,859. The recovery rate currently is at 98.26%, highest since March 2020.

Weekly positivity rate was recorded to be 1.01 per cent, which has been below 2 per cent for the last 51 days, according to the health ministry.

India's Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5, and 50 lakh on September 16.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23.

As per the Union Health Ministry, over 112.01 crore Covid vaccine doses have been administered in India so far. More than 57.4 lakh doses were given on Saturday alone.

