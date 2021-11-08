India reported a total of 11,451 new COVID cases in the last 24 hours pushing the active caseload to 1,42,826, lowest in 262 days, the Union Health Ministry informed on Monday morning.

Active cases account for less than 1% of total cases, and it currently stands at 0.42%, lowest since March 2020.

Of the 11,451 new cases, Kerala reported 7124 cases.

Meanwhile, in the last 24 hours, 13,204 patients were discharged from the hospitals taking the total number of recoveries to 3,37,63,104. The Recovery Rate in India is currently at 98.24%, highest since March 2020.

Union health ministry also informed, the daily positivity rate is at 1.32% and it has remained less than 2% for the last 35 days. The weekly Positivity Rate, meanwhile, is at 1.26% less than 2% for last 45 days.

A total of 108.47 crore vaccine doses have been administered in the country so far.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7 last year, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19 last year.

India crossed two crore cases on May 4 and three crore cases on June 23.

