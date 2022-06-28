India reports 11,793 COVID-19 cases and 27 deaths in 24 hours

The country saw a drop in cases after it had reported 17,073 cases on 27 June.
India's total active caseload has now climbed to 96,700, the data showed. An increase of 2,280 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
India reported 11,793 new COVID-19 cases and 27 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the union health ministry data on 28 June.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
India reported 11,793 new COVID-19 cases and 27 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the union health ministry data on 28 June.
The country saw a drop in cases after it had reported 17,073 cases on 27 June.
The country saw a drop in cases after it had reported 17,073 cases on 27 June.
India's total active caseload has now climbed to 96,700, the data showed. An increase of 2,280 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
India's total active caseload has now climbed to 96,700, the data showed. An increase of 2,280 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The country reported 27 deaths with total number of fatalities now at 525047. The country saw 9486 recoveries in the last 24 hours.
The country reported 27 deaths with total number of fatalities now at 525047. The country saw 9486 recoveries in the last 24 hours.
In the last 24 hours, a total of 19,21,811people have been administered with the total vaccination now stands at 1,97,31,43,196in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive.
In the last 24 hours, a total of 19,21,811people have been administered with the total vaccination now stands at 1,97,31,43,196in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive.
India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.
India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The country crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4, three crore on June 23 last year and four crore on January 25 this year.
The country crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4, three crore on June 23 last year and four crore on January 25 this year.