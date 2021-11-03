India on Wednesday saw a marginal rise in its daily Covid-19 cases and a slight dip in fatalities, the union health ministry informed. India posted 11,903 Covid-19 cases and 311 deaths in 24 hours on Wednesday. The overall caseload has surged to 3,43,08,140. Yesterday India added 10,423 new coronavirus cases, the lowest in 259 days. The death toll stood at 443 on Tuesday.

The active cases stood at 1,51,209 today after a decline of 2,567 cases were reported in a day. The active cases account for 0.44% of the total caseload.

The cumulative deaths in the country have increased to 4,59,191 which is 1.34% of the total cases. While recoveries have increased to 3.36 crore so far.

According to the union health ministry's data, Kerala logged the highest number of deaths in a day (187), followed by Maharashtra (48), Tamil Nadu (21), West Bengal (11), Assam (7), Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka (5 each), Himachal Pradesh, Meghalaya ( 4 each), Jammu and Kashmir , Manipur ( 2 each), and Mizoram, Nagaland, Punjab, Puducherry, Sikkim, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh ( 1 each).

The daily positivity rate is 1.11% and it has remained below 2% for last 30 days. The weekly positivity rate is 1.18%, which also remained less than 2% for last 40 days.

As per the ministry, 61.12 crore Covid tests have been conducted so far. In the ongoing Covid-19 vaccination drive, 107.29 crore vaccine doses have been administered.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.