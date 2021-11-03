India reports 11,903 new Covid cases, 311 deaths in 24 hrs

India on Wednesday saw a marginal rise in its daily Covid-19 cases and a slight dip in fatalities, the union health ministry informed. India posted 11,903 Covid-19 cases and 311 deaths in 24 hours on Wednesday. The overall caseload has surged to 3,43,08,140. Yesterday India added 10,423 new coronavirus cases, the lowest in 259 days. The death toll stood at 443 on Tuesday.

