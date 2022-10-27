India reports 1112 covid cases, active cases decline to 20,821

India reports 1112 covid cases, active cases decline to 20,8211 min read . 10:57 AM IST
The total tally of covid cases stood at 4.46 crore with 528,987 deaths reported so far, while the daily positivity rate has been recorded at 0.77 %
New Delhi: India reported the lowest number of 1112 covid cases in the last 24 hours. The country’s active caseload now stands at 20,821 against 21,607 at the previous count, according to the health ministry data.
The total tally of covid cases stood at 4.46 crore with 528,987 deaths reported so far.
While Assam has reported 2639 active caseload, Gujarat has contributed 517 active cases. Karnataka has reported 1953 active cases while Kerala has 3626 active cases. Maharashtra has 2496 active cases, Odisha 346 cases, Rajasthan with 320 cases, Tamil Nadu has 2533 active cases; Uttar Pradesh 406 and West Bengal has 1149 active cases so far.
The daily positivity rate has been reported at 0.77 % while the weekly positivity rate is 1.06%.
In the last 24 hours, more than 1892 patients recovered from covid. Since the onset of covid more than 4,40,97,072 people have recovered from covid.
The country has conducted over 90.04 crore covid tests till date whereas 1,44,491 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.
Under the covid vaccination drive, more than 219.58 crore vaccine doses have been administered to the people across the country so far.
The Centre has directed states/UTs to do surveillance of incoming international travelers as a part of revised surveillance strategy in context of covid-19.
Besides this, they have as directed all states/UTs to continue monitoring lnfluenza-like illness (lLl) & SARI cases in all hospitals on a regular basis and constant genome sequencing. The states have also been asked continue with vaccination of all eligible people.
