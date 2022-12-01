India reports 118 new covid cases in last 24 hours

Under the covid vaccination drive, more than 219.92 crore vaccine doses have been given to eligible population across the country so far. In the last 24 hours, around 64,240 vaccine doses were administered.
NEW DELHI: India’s active covid case tally fell to 4,767, with 118 new coronavirus infections reported in the last 24 hours, the Union health ministry said in an update on Thursday. The country’s total reported cases so far, since the pandemic hit in early 2020, stand at over 4.46 crore covid, while death toll at 530,622.
Active cases account for 0.01% of total reported infections, while the recovery rate stands at 98.80%, according to the health ministry.
As of now, Karnataka has 1,619 active cases, Kerala has 1,653 active cases, Maharashtra has 395 active cases, Odisha 86 cases, Rajasthan 79, Tamil Nadu has 198 active cases, Uttar Pradesh 127 and West Bengal has 65 active cases.
The country conducted over 2,14,021 tests in the last 24 hours.
Under the covid vaccination drive, more than 219.92 crore vaccine doses have been given to eligible population across the country so far. In the last 24 hours, around 64,240 doses were administered.
Meanwhile, INSACOG under the supervision of Department of Biotechnology (DBT) is keeping a close watch on the covid situation in the country while undertaking constant genome sequencing to keep a track on new variants, if any.
Surveillance at hospital level is also continuing, with the monitoring of lnfluenza-like illness (lLl) & SARI cases.
Given the steady fall in active cases, several state governments have eased travel norms and the mandatory wearing of masks.
The health ministry has said that during air travel, in-flight announcement about the pandemic including precautionary measures to be followed (preferable use of masks and following physical distancing) shall be made at all points of entry.
Passenger showing symptoms during travel shall be isolated as per standard protocol.
Meanwhile, China has been witnessing a fresh surge in covid cases, with many big cities imposing lockdowns.
