India reports over 12K new Covid cases and 42 deaths in a day

NEW DELHI: India has reported a sharp rise of 12,193 Covid cases and 42 deaths on Saturday taking the trajectory of active cases to 67,556. While the daily positivity rate has reached 6.17%, the weekly positivity rate remains at 5.33 %.

In the last three years of the pandemic, India has reported to more than 44.9 million cases and 5,31,300 Covid-related deaths.

The trajectory of Covid cases has increased gradually across the country with Karnataka reporting 2070 active cases while Kerala has 18,143 active cases. Maharashtra has 5,970 active cases, Gujarat with 1,997 cases, Delhi has recorded 6,496 cases, Tamil Nadu has 3,660 active cases; Himachal Pradesh with 1,717 cases, Haryana has 5,491 cases, Chhattisgarh has 3,275 cases, Rajasthan 3742, and Uttar Pradesh with 4691 cases.

With the uptick in the trend of Covid cases, scientists said that XBB.1.16 is the Covid-19 variant responsible for the present surge in Covid cases. However, scientists say that people in India have developed hybrid immunity (due to vaccination and natural infection). Therefore, the present Covid-19 variants will not cause a lot of hospitalization and severity as it is mild in nature. However, the government has suggested people wear masks in crowded places and complete their vaccination doses if not done yet.

Around 4,42,83,021 people recovered from the infection with the current recovery rate touching 98.66%.

Meanwhile, the union health ministry directed the state and union territory governments to follow a risk assessment-based approach to prevent and contain the infection. The health ministry advised the state governments to examine the situation of Covid-19 at a micro level (district and sub-districts) and maintain focus on the implementation of necessary measures for prompt and effective management of Covid-19 duly ensuring effective compliance.

The government has asked the states to follow the strategy of testing, tracking, treating, and vaccinating. Around 1,97,477 tests were conducted in a day taking the total number of tests to 92.52 crore.

Under the Covid vaccination drive, more than 220.66 crore vaccine doses have been administered to people across the country so far. In the last 24 hours, around 5,602 vaccine doses were administered.