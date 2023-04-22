India reports over 12K new Covid cases and 42 deaths in a day

India reports over 12K new Covid cases and 42 deaths in a day1 min read . Updated: 22 Apr 2023, 12:56 PM IST
India reports 12,193 new Covid cases and 42 deaths, with active cases now at 67,556. The government advises a risk assessment-based approach and urges people to wear masks and complete their vaccination doses. Scientists attribute the current surge to the XBB.1.16 variant but say people in India have developed hybrid immunity.
NEW DELHI: India has reported a sharp rise of 12,193 Covid cases and 42 deaths on Saturday taking the trajectory of active cases to 67,556. While the daily positivity rate has reached 6.17%, the weekly positivity rate remains at 5.33 %.
