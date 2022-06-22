India reports 12,249 new covid infections, active cases up by 2,326 in a day

Around 9923 covid cases were detected in India a day ago, This has further increased the trajectory of active caseload to 81,687 across the country.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
New Delhi: India reported more than 12,249 new covid cases with active cases surging by 2,326 in the last 24 hours, the union health ministry said on Wednesday. The country recorded 13 fatalities in a day.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
New Delhi: India reported more than 12,249 new covid cases with active cases surging by 2,326 in the last 24 hours, the union health ministry said on Wednesday. The country recorded 13 fatalities in a day.
“About 12,249 new cases recorded in the last 24 hours with active caseload shooting at 81,687," said the ministry. Overall, covid numbers rose to 4,33,31,645 cases, with 5,24,903 deaths, the data showed.
“About 12,249 new cases recorded in the last 24 hours with active caseload shooting at 81,687," said the ministry. Overall, covid numbers rose to 4,33,31,645 cases, with 5,24,903 deaths, the data showed.
The weekly positivity rate is presently at 2.90% while the daily positivity rate is 3.94%.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The weekly positivity rate is presently at 2.90% while the daily positivity rate is 3.94%.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
States like Delhi have witnessed an active case load of 5595, Maharashtra has 24915 cases, Haryana has recorded 3057 cases while Kerala has reported more than 23460 covid cases at present. Tamil Nadu has 4366 active cases; Karnataka has reported 5020 active cases so far.
States like Delhi have witnessed an active case load of 5595, Maharashtra has 24915 cases, Haryana has recorded 3057 cases while Kerala has reported more than 23460 covid cases at present. Tamil Nadu has 4366 active cases; Karnataka has reported 5020 active cases so far.
In the last 24 hours, more than 9,862 patients recovered from covid. Since the onset of covid more than 4,27,25,055 people have recovered from covid.
In the last 24 hours, more than 9,862 patients recovered from covid. Since the onset of covid more than 4,27,25,055 people have recovered from covid.
The country has conducted over 85.88 crore covid tests till date whereas 3,10,623 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The country has conducted over 85.88 crore covid tests till date whereas 3,10,623 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Under the covid vaccination drive, more than 196.45 crore vaccine doses have been administered to people across the country so far.
Under the covid vaccination drive, more than 196.45 crore vaccine doses have been administered to people across the country so far.
The Central government has provided more than 193.53 crore vaccine doses to States/UTs while 12.53 crore vaccine doses are in balance and unutilized vaccine available with States and UTs.
In view of rising covid cases across the nation, the union health ministry has directed all states/UTs to continue monitoring lnfluenza-like illness (lLl) & SARI cases in all hospitals on a regular basis and constant genome sequencing. The states have also been asked continue with vaccination of all eligible people.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
In view of rising covid cases across the nation, the union health ministry has directed all states/UTs to continue monitoring lnfluenza-like illness (lLl) & SARI cases in all hospitals on a regular basis and constant genome sequencing. The states have also been asked continue with vaccination of all eligible people.