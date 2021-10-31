India on Sunday saw a decline in Covid-19 cases and daily deaths due to the infection, according to the data by the union health ministry. India registered 12,830 new Covid-19 cases and 446 deaths in 24 hours. With this, India's cumulative caseload has climbed to 3,42,73,300. The active cases have also declined to 1,59,272--the lowest in 247 days. And, the overall recoveries have jumped to 3,36,55,842.

The death toll due to the coronavirus infection has surged to 4,58,186 to date, the data showed. Of the 12,830 new coronavirus cases and 446 death, Kerala accounted for 7,427 cases and 62 deaths.

Kerala is the worst-hit state from Covid-19 in the country, followed by Maharashtra. The state reported 1,130 new coronavirus infections and 26 deaths, taking its caseload to 66,09,906 and death toll to 1,40,196. As many as 1,67,064 people are in-home quarantine and another 897 in institutional quarantine in the state.

The daily positivity rate of the country has continued to remain below 2% for last 27 days. Whereas, the weekly positivity rate stands at 1.18%--less than 2% for the last 37 days.

Over 11 lakh samples were tested for Covid-19 on October 30 taking the total samples tested to 60.83 crore, informed the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Sunday.

A total of 11,35,142 samples were tested yesterday while 60,83,19,915 samples have been tested for COVID-19 up to October 30.

India has vaccinated 1,06,14,40,335 of Covid-19 vaccines so far. Yesterday prime minister Narendra Modi said the country is preparing more than 5 billion COVID-19 vaccine doses for the world next year.

PM Modi highlighted India's contribution in the fight against COVID-19 and said India is playing the role of pharmacy of the world. India has delivered medicines to more than 150 countries. Along with this, India has also put full strength in increasing vaccine research and manufacturing.

He also highlighted that in a short span of time, India has administered over one billion vaccine doses in India.

