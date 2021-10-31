India reports 12,830 new Covid-19 cases, 446 deaths in 24 hrs

India on Sunday saw a decline in Covid-19 cases and daily deaths due to the infection, according to the data by the union health ministry. India registered 12,830 new Covid-19 cases and 446 deaths in 24 hours. With this, India's cumulative caseload has climbed to 3,42,73,300. The active cases have also declined to 1,59,272--the lowest in 247 days. And, the overall recoveries have jumped to 3,36,55,842.

