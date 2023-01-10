India reports 121 new coronavirus infections in a day

Meanwhile, a surge in infections in China and countries such as the US, Australia, and Japan have led to fresh concerns about impending waves. As a result, India has made RT-PCR tests mandatory for flyers coming from China, Hong Kong, Japan, South Korea, Singapore and Thailand from 1 January
New Delhi: India reported 121 new coronavirus cases and one death in the last 24 hours, according to an update by Union health ministry on Tuesday. The number of active cases have come down to 2,319, while total reported cases since the pandemic hit in 2020 stands at 4,46,80,215.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
New Delhi: India reported 121 new coronavirus cases and one death in the last 24 hours, according to an update by Union health ministry on Tuesday. The number of active cases have come down to 2,319, while total reported cases since the pandemic hit in 2020 stands at 4,46,80,215.
The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.07%, while the weekly positivity rate stood at 0.11%. Active cases comprise 0.01% of the total infections. The national Covid-19 recovery rate has increased to 98.80%, according to the health ministry.
The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.07%, while the weekly positivity rate stood at 0.11%. Active cases comprise 0.01% of the total infections. The national Covid-19 recovery rate has increased to 98.80%, according to the health ministry.
The number of people who have recovered from the disease surged to 4,41,47,174. The case fatality rate stood at 1.19%.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The number of people who have recovered from the disease surged to 4,41,47,174. The case fatality rate stood at 1.19%.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
According to the ministry’s data, 220.14 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.
According to the ministry’s data, 220.14 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.
Meanwhile, a surge in infections in China and countries such as the US, Australia, and Japan have led to fresh concerns about impending waves. As a result, India has made RT-PCR tests mandatory for flyers coming from China, Hong Kong, Japan, South Korea, Singapore and Thailand from 1 January. They will have to upload their reports on the Air Suvidha portal before travel. This is in addition to the 2% random testing of all international passengers on their arrival at an Indian airport.
Meanwhile, a surge in infections in China and countries such as the US, Australia, and Japan have led to fresh concerns about impending waves. As a result, India has made RT-PCR tests mandatory for flyers coming from China, Hong Kong, Japan, South Korea, Singapore and Thailand from 1 January. They will have to upload their reports on the Air Suvidha portal before travel. This is in addition to the 2% random testing of all international passengers on their arrival at an Indian airport.
INSACOG under the supervision of Department of Biotechnology (DBT) has kept up with genome sequencing to track any new variant. Hospitals are also being constantly monitored to keep a tab on lnfluenza-like illness (lLl) & SARI cases.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
INSACOG under the supervision of Department of Biotechnology (DBT) has kept up with genome sequencing to track any new variant. Hospitals are also being constantly monitored to keep a tab on lnfluenza-like illness (lLl) & SARI cases.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Government officials have warned that the next few days would be crucial in determining the possibility of a resurgence of covid-19 cases in India.
Swati Luthra writes on climate change, water, environment and forest issues for Mint. A graduate in Psychology, Swati has been mapping India’s policy initiatives to help meet the pledges made at CoP-26 including achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2070.