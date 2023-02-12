India reports 124 new covid cases
Covid cases are constantly declining across the country with Karnataka reporting 123 active cases while Kerala with 1,248 active cases
New Delhi : India has reported 124 new covid cases in the last 24 hours, the Union health ministry data on Sunday. The total number of covid cases have reached 44.7 million, with 530,750 covid related deaths since the onset of covid pandemic.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×