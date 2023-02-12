India reports 124 new covid cases

New Delhi : India has reported 124 new covid cases in the last 24 hours, the Union health ministry data on Sunday. The total number of covid cases have reached 44.7 million, with 530,750 covid related deaths since the onset of covid pandemic.

Covid cases are constantly declining across the country with Karnataka reporting 123 active cases while Kerala with 1,248 active cases. Maharashtra has 82 active cases, Odisha 80 cases, Rajasthan with 11 cases, Tamil Nadu has 48 active cases; Uttar Pradesh 16 and West Bengal has 39 active cases so far.

While India has a total of 1,843 active cases at a rate of 0.01%, around 44,151,525 people have recovered from the infection with current recovery rate touching to 98.81%. In addition to this, the daily positivity rate is 0.10% and weekly positivity is 0.09%.

With rapid decline in the trajectory of covid cases, scientists believe that Omicron and its sub lineages will not affect India as large number of populations is already exposed to the virus and vaccinated. Scientists say that people in India have developed hybrid immunity (due to vaccination and natural infection). However, they suggest people to wear masks in crowded places and complete their vaccination doses if not done yet.

At present, large number of cases is being reported in China and other countries as a result the Central government has tightened covid preparedness measures. The government has directed the Insacog under the supervision of Department of Biotechnology (DBT) to keep a close watch on covid situation in the country and continue to do constant genome sequencing to track any new variant.

The government is conducting RT-PCR testing for people returning from China, Hong Kong, Japan, Singapore, Thailand, and South Korea. In view of decline trajectory of covid cases in India and other countries, the Indian government has withdrawn the the filling up of ‘Air Suvidha’ forms for travellers from six countries under which 72-hour prior RT-PCR testing was compulsory.

The country has conducted over 128,492 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours taking the total trajectory of covid testing to 91.70 crore so far.

Under the covid vaccination drive, more than 220.62 crore vaccine doses have been administered to the people across the country so far. In the last 24 hours, around 7,591 vaccine doses were administered.

Besides, hospitals have been asked to maintain surveillance and 5% of lnfluenza-like illness (lLl) and all SARI cases for covid infection.